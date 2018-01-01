AFC Asian Cup 2019 Rival Watch: Thailand announces 27-man squad

India's Group A rivals have announced a 27-man squad for the continental showpiece...

India's AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group A opponents Thailand have announced a 27-man initial squad for the tournament in UAE.

Milovan Rajevac's side are coming off the AFF Suzuki Cup campaign where they crashed out in the semifinal. It was perceived as a disappointing result but the coach was without his star overseas players like playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, striker Teerasil Dangda, left wing-back Theerathon Bunmathan and goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan.

They have all been unsurprisingly included in the initial squad.

Thailand are set to take on India in their first match in Group A on January 6, 2019.

Here's the squad:

Goalkeepers: Kawin Thamsatchanan, Chatchai Budprom, Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Saranon Anuin

Defenders: Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Peerapat Notchaiya, Tristan Do, Mika Chunuonsee, Adisorn Promrak, Theerathon Bunmathan, Shinnaphat Leeaoh, Suphan Thongsong

Midfielders: Sasalak Haiprakhon, Supachok Sarachat, Pokklaw Anan, Sumanya Purisai, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Tanaboon Kesarat, Thitipan Puangchan, Chanathip Songkrasin

Forwards: Supachai Jaided, Teerasil Dangda, Adisak Kraisorn, Chananan Pombuppha, Siroch Chatthong