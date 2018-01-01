AFC Asian Cup 2019: India's Pronay Halder and Anas Edathodika recovering from injuries

Pronay Halder is in a race against time to be fit for the Asian Cup opener against Thailand on January 6...

Two integral members of the Indian squad for the AFC Asian Cup, Pronay Halder and Anas Edathodika, are yet to attain full match fitness ahead of the friendly against Oman on Thursday.

ATK midfielder Halder suffered a nose injury during the Indian Super League (ISL) clash against FC Goa and has not played in the subsequent fixtures for his club. It is believed that the former FC Goa player had also suffered a niggle in his quadricep muscles.

The defensive midfielder has missed the first few training sessions in UAE and is unlikely to start against Oman. The 25-year-old is yet to join the rest of the players for a full training session. Halder has already undergone an MRI scan in UAE to assess the extent of his injury and has since been recovering.

Kerala Blasters centre-back Anas Edathodika has also been nursing a foot injury. It is reliably learnt that Anas and Halder have been training separately from the rest of the squad.

The Keralite has missed the bulk of the training sessions in UAE and is slowly regaining his fitness. It must be noted that the defender had missed the first three games for Blasters due to a suspension and only made his first appearance on November 11 against FC Goa. Since the start of 2017-18 season, he has played fewer than 1000 minutes in the ISL.

India will play two practice matches before they head into the marquee tournament. The Blue Tigers will take on Oman on December 27 and will play against a club side before the end of the year . .

India's Group A opponents are Bahrain, UAE and Thailand. They will play their first match of the campaign against Thailand at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi.