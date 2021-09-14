Adlene Guedioura: Sheffield United sign former Al-Gharafa midfielder

The Algeria international returns to England after two seasons in the Qatar Stars League

Sheffield United have announced the signing of Algerian midfielder Adlene Guedioura.

Having completed his spell at Qatar Stars League side Al-Gharafa Sports Club, the 35-year-old returns to England where he has been handed a one-year deal by the English Championship outfit.

This move will see him reunite with former manager Slavisa Jokanovic at Bramall Lane.

“A powerful, experienced and international midfielder has been added to United's squad ahead of vital home fixture against Preston North End,” a statement from the club website read.

“Adlene Guedioura, well known to boss Slavisa Jokanovic, has signed a one-year contract with the Blades after training at Shirecliffe for a number of weeks.

“He has completed his medical and is available for selection, subject to international clearance.”

Guedioura is not new to English football having featured for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Watford and Middlesbrough in the past.

He joins the likes of Robin Olsen, Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Hourihane and Ben Davies as new faces in the Blades’ squad this summer.

"I'm very pleased to have signed and I can't wait to play for the team,” said Guedioura.

“It's something special for me to come back to the UK, so I am really happy.

“I'd like to thank the manager and the club for allowing me to come to train and have the opportunity to show what I can do.

“I am really happy to end up with a contract now until the end of the season, so I am up for the challenge and ready to start."

For manager Jokanovic who has managed the African twice, he said: “Adlene is someone I know really well.

“He has completed three weeks of training with us and I believe he can bring something positive to the team.

“I have worked with him before; he knows many players here, playing against them and he knows the competition. He will be an important man in the dressing room."

The Desert Fox will wear jersey no 25 at Sheffield and could make his debut when the Blades host Preston on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Despite sweeping aside Peterborough United 6-2 in their last league fixture, the club occupies the 18th spot in the English second tier log after accruing five points from six matches.