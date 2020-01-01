Adil Khan rates - goal line clearance or equaliser against Bangladesh?

The defender was adjudged man of the match for his stellar performance against Bangladesh...

Just before Adil Khan was about to leave the hotel for the World Cup qualifying clash against Bangladesh, he received the news of his father's illness which needed surgery.

Khan was shaken but his focus remained at the job at hand. At the end of the 90 minutes, his name was on the lips of every Indian as he not only saved 's blushes with a crucial goal-line clearance but also hit the net with a fine header in the dying embers of the game to prevent Bangladesh from walking away with three points.

"It was one of the best moments of my life. As a defender the goal line save was more satisfying. In spite of the equalizer being my first international goal the save was more important. If went down 2-0 at that stage then my goal would have not made any difference. It was a special day," the India international spoke at an online chat show hosted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

More teams

"We always discuss before set-pieces. I remember I told that I will be attacking the first post and I told Chhetri bhai to go into the second post. Bangladesh players were marking Chhetri bhai closely. It was a perfect corner kick from Brandon. And we did have a little chat before taking the corner."

Khan has already arrived in Goa to participate in the upcoming edition of for his side Hyderbad FC and is currently in isolation as per the league's safety protocol.

"It is very difficult to be in a bubble. We are here, after seven months. We are not allowed to use the training pitch (for now). Our foreigners are here but they are in quarantine. It is definitely tough to be in the bubble. But we will start preparing from the coming week," the player spoke about his life in a bio-secure bubble.

Khan heaped praise on his centre-back partner Sandesh Jhingan and also lauded India's shot-stopper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu for being the pillars of support in defence.

"It is great to have teammates like him (Gurpreet Singh Sandhu). He is very serious about his fitness. You feel secure when he is under the post. He covers for your mistakes. He is an inspiration for many. He is definitely one of the best goalkeepers that India will have in the coming years.

"Sandesh is the iron man of the team. He was playing for Sikkim United and back then also he was so tough. It is my luck that I am playing with him. We cover each other while we are playing for the national team. We are both good in the air and our pair is like a defensive wall for India. I hope with Gurpreet in goal, Sandesh and me will have many more clean sheets."