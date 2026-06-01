Adidas honours Mohamed Salah as a modern-day Egyptian king in the film "You're the One"

adidas today launches its 'You've Got It' campaign in Egypt, timed to the run-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and fronted by Mohamed Salah, to honour his ongoing role in inspiring the next generation of players and fans nationwide.

The campaign film chronicles the journey of a group of young fans through a cinematic narrative that recounts Salah's extraordinary career. A series of dramatic scenes recount his journey: the hours he spent travelling as a child, his eventual ascent to global stardom, and his status as a symbol of Egyptian pride.

By blending mythology, fantasy and football culture, the spot casts Salah as a modern Egyptian king, honouring his legacy, achievements and the values that continue to inspire millions nationwide.

In line with the broader 'You've Got It' message, the initiative underlines the importance of confidence and support in helping athletes beat pressure and chase their dreams. With FIFA World Cup 2026™ on the horizon, adidas underscores its mission to keep football free—whether on the streets of Cairo or on the global stage.

Bilal Fares, General Manager of adidas Emerging Markets, explained: "In Egypt, Mohamed Salah represents far more than just a footballer; he embodies faith, determination and resilience, and reflects what can be achieved when an entire generation sees someone from their own community reach the very highest levels. Through the 'You've Got It' campaign, we present a story that captures the spirit of Egyptian culture and highlights football's power to inspire individuals and unite communities nationwide."

With a busy football summer ahead, adidas remains integral to the sport as the official match ball supplier and partner of FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The campaign will roll out across adidas's channels and those of its partners throughout June 2026.