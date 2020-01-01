Adepoju opposes Mahrez’s call for Afcon to be held every four years

The former Nigeria international has provided a candid opinion regarding the duration of the continental showpiece

Mutiu Adepoju believes the two-year interval for the should be maintained as opposed to Riyad Mahrez’s call for the tournament to be held every four years.

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) made a number of changes to the competition in 2017.

The body moved the tournament from January and February to June and July as the previous timing clashed with European domestic leagues, causing clubs to release players in the middle of the season.

Also, Caf expanded the competition from 16 to 24 teams, however, it insisted the tournament will be held every two years and in Africa.

star Mahrez played a key role as won the 2019 continental title in after defeating in the final.

The 29-year-old winger, however, feels Caf should change the duration of the tournament to four years like most international competitions around the world.

Adepoju on his part believes the present status quo should be maintained in order to keep the excitement of the tournament.

“Everyone has his own opinion and [probably] he was thinking of player engagement because if they are playing Afcon every four years, it will give them more opportunity to represent their clubs,” Adepoju said on 's Inside Show.

“We have been playing Afcon every two years which is a prestigious tournament for Africans and if we change it to four years it might be difficult.

“Some teams might not be able to play in the tournament and the glamour everyone is looking forward to every two years might not be there.

“I don’t know his reason for his opinion but for me, I know Africans love football and will like to be seeing Afcon every two years.”

Adepoju made 48 appearances for the Super Eagles and was part of the team that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations before his retirement from professional football.

The former and star is currently the La Liga ambassador in and had served as the general manager of Nigerian club Shooting Stars.