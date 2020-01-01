Adebayor sent off as Olimpia edge Defensa y Justicia
Emmanuel Adebayor was sent off as Olimpia battled to a 2-1 win over Defensa y Justicia in Thursday’s Conmebol Libertadores game.
The former Arsenal and Manchester City striker was afforded his fourth appearance since joining the Paraguayan side on a free transfer last month.
The Togo international, however, lasted for only 72 minutes in the match before he was given his marching orders after serious foul play.
Despite being one-man short, the Dean were able to grab victory in the encounter with goals from Carlos Rolon and Brian Montenegro which rendered Marcelo Benitez’s late effort a consolation.
Adebayor, who was given a heroic welcome on his arrival at Estadio Manuel Ferreira, is yet to open his goal account for the Paraguayan side.
The forward will hope to deliver a better performance when Olimpia take on Sportivo Luqueno in their next league game on Saturday.