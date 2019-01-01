Adama Traore is setting the pace in Wolverhampton Wanderers' squad - Nuno

The Wolves boss has lauded the versatility of the 23-year-old who has played in unfamiliar roles this season

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has praised Adama Traore for his versatility, admitting he is setting the pace for the rest of his squad.

The 23-year-old joined as a winger in the summer of 2018 but struggled to make an impact in his debut season which saw him restricted to 12 starts across all competitions.

This term, however, Traore has become a key member of Wolves squad, having featured in 18 games, playing in an unfamiliar wing-back role.

The Portuguese tactician is hoping the rest of his team can learn from the versatility of the Spanish-born Malian.

“We’ve been using Adama the way we think is best for the team, but he’s one of many options that we have to consider," Nuno told the club website.

“What we want is to play well as a team, knowing that each player individually can bring new things, solutions and talent.

“I think all the players have to be versatile and learn to adapt to different positions. Adama is one of the players who is able to do that, he’s been doing well, but we have other players who are in the same situation.

“Adama is confident because we trust him. We base the decisions on the analysis that we have and the beliefs that we have.”

Article continues below

Traore will hope to make his sixth start and ninth appearance in the when Wolves take on Slovan Bratislava on Thursday night.