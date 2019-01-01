AC Milan defender Calabria suffers compound leg fracture

The Rossoneri confirmed the severity of injury on Thursday, with the defender now set to miss the rest of the season

have confirmed that defender Davide Calabria suffered a broken leg during their Coppa Italia defeat to Lazio, the club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old took a heavy blow to his left leg and appeared in some discomfort on the pitch. Subsequent tests have since revealed he has a compound fracture of his fibula.

Initial reports in suggest Calabria will need approximately two months to recover, meaning he will not play again in the 2018/19 season.

The full-back has made 33 appearances in all competitions throughout the campaign, scoring one goal, which came in the opening weekend of the season against .

This is Calabria’s second full year with the Milan first team, although he did make his senior debut for the Rossoneri in 2015.

Having emerged through Milan’s youth system, Calabria is considered one of Italy’s most talented young defenders and can also operate in midfield.

His injury only compounded what was a miserable evening for Gennaro Gattuso’s men after they were beaten 1-0 in Wednesday's second leg, courtesy of Joaquin Correa's second-half goal.

Immediately back to work: Attentions turn to #TorinoMilan

Subito al lavoro a Milanello: testa al Toro pic.twitter.com/blAeE7WsyL — AC Milan (@acmilan) April 25, 2019

The victory was enough to send the Rome outfit to the final after the first leg finished 0-0 at San Siro in February.

It means Milan’s season now hangs entirely on their ability to finish in the top four and gain a place in next year’s .

The seven-time European champions have not competed in the continent’s elite tournament since 2014, but are currently fourth in the table with just five games remaining.

However, the Rossoneri are only ahead of on head-to-head record and are just a point clear of sixth-place .

Article continues below

and are also in contention and have 53 and 52 points respectively.

Milan are limping over the finish line in the 2018/19 season and have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

They finish the campaign with a trip to Torino on Sunday, before hosting the following week. Milan also play , and in their final three matches.