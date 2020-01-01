AC Milan confirm zero positive tests for coronavirus

Following some confusion, the Italian giants have clarified that no players or coaches have returned a positive test for the disease

have confirmed that no first-team player or member of the technical staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

There had been some confusion over the prospect of more cases of coronavirus at the club following comments from president Paolo Scaroni, who referred to "some infected players" in a recent teleconference.

"We have some infected players in the recovery phase," Scaroni had explained.

"The two Maldinis (Paolo and son Daniel) are now fine. Milanello is open and we have already started training again, we are keeping our distance. We are taking steps towards restarting.

"We can adapt the German formula which keeps the sick in quarantine while the rest carry on."

The remark led to some concern about unknown cases at the club, with technical director Maldini and his son Daniel having returned the only confirmed positive tests in March.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday, the club said: "AC Milan confirms that, based on all medical tests carried out to date on first-team players and technical staff, there have not been any positive cases of Covid-19.

"Players will continue their individual training program at Milanello and medical screenings will be completed for all players and staff reporting for training over the coming days."

Milan players resumed individual training on Friday at Milanello, two months on from the strict lockdown measures introduced in northern , with group sessions reportedly to be allowed from May 18.

The Serie A season remains suspended but clubs are committed to completing the 2019-20 campaign rather than bring it to a premature end, as has happened in and the .

Milan were seventh in the standings when the competition was stopped, with coronavirus halting a fine run of form for the Rossoneri.

Stefano Pioli's charges had recorded four wins and two draws in their last eight league matches, an upturn that has put them in contention for a place as they sit just three points behind .

Pioli has nevertheless seen his position come under question in recent weeks, with rumours circulating over a possible dismissal less than six months after he took over the coach's job to succeed Marco Giampaolo.