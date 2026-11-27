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UEFA have called for an independent investigation after Dutch Football Association (KNVB) secretary general Gijs de Jong claimed a senior FIFA official repeatedly pressured him to endorse Gianni Infantino for re-election. FIFA have strongly rejected the allegations, but UEFA say other national associations have raised concerns about facing comparable pressure.

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Dutch FA chief reveals FIFA calls

De Jong told the NOS podcast Gianni's Imperium that FIFA's chief member associations officer Elkhan Mammadov called him three times in one day just before the World Cup, according to The Times.

"They were pushing for us to provide a statement of support so that he can complete his list of 211 [endorsements]," De Jong said. "I'd say it absolutely crosses the line, just as you put it. It amounts to interference in the political process by an employee. As long as it's not even clear whether there are other candidates, FIFA staff shouldn't be doing things like that."

UEFA demand independent inquiry

UEFA confirmed that other national associations had reported similar concerns, adding in a statement: "We call upon the competent bodies to conduct a thorough, impartial and independent inquiry into these allegations."

FIFA have denied any wrongdoing. A FIFA spokesman said: "FIFA's member associations division is in regular contact with all associations, including KNVB, responding to their inquiries and discussing their requests. FIFA strongly rejects any suggestion its officials would put pressure on any member association to take any decision."

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Blackmail claims resurface

The allegations follow claims from Prince Ali bin al-Hussein of Jordan in August that the pressure exerted on member associations to endorse Infantino for re-election "amounts to blackmail". The Jordanian FA were also reportedly presented with a pre-prepared letter of endorsement to sign.

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More than 200 member associations had endorsed Infantino for a fourth term by July. The KNVB also handed him a letter of support during the World Cup, NOS revealed on Wednesday, despite their long-standing criticism of the FIFA president.

Infantino faces genuine challenge

Infantino now faces a genuine challenge to his position ahead of the FIFA presidential election in Morocco in March 2027.

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FIFA have received three nominations: Infantino, French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo and Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima.