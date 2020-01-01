Abraham not worried about Premier League table after firing brace in Chelsea's win over West Ham

The England international said the Blues were just focusing up picking wins and not worrying about their league position

Tammy Abraham insists aren't concerned with the Premier League table as his two goals helped the team to a 3-0 win against West Ham on Monday.

The Blues went into the game in ninth position on a congested league table but finished the night in fifth position after a crushing win over their London rivals at Stamford Bridge.

Abraham has found himself in and out of the team following the signing of Timo Werner and form of Olivier Giroud, but the no.9 took his chances with two clinical second-half finishes after Thiago Silva's first-half opener.

More teams

The 23-year-old acknowledged the need for the Blues to pick up three points but said he wasn't looking at their position in the Premier League standings.

"We needed a performance, I need to be in the right places at the right times, we had to stay patient but luckily we got the three points," Abraham told BBC.

"I need to help the team with either goals or assists, or just being a threat. It's about keep getting goals, keep being in the right place.

"It's still early doors to be looking at the table, we have to just keep picking up three points."

With West Ham enjoying a solid season so far, Abraham was delighted to get three points against David Moyes' side.

The striker was also pleased to be in the right spot as the ball fell at this feet for his two goals.

"West Ham are a great side, they gave been great this year and we had to be patient for the second and third goals," he told Sky Sports.

"The boys said we needed a performance and that's what we did today. As a striker, scoring goals gives you confidence, my team-mates created a lot of chances and we defended well as a team.

"[My goals were] something you do in the park, get in the right areas and be ready when the ball lands."

Article continues below

The Blues have a tough run of fixtures over the holiday period with a trip to on Boxing Day before home matches against and either side of the New Year.