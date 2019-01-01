Abraham addresses uncertainty over future as he mulls over Chelsea & Aston Villa options

The England international has helped to fire the Villans to promotion into the Premier League, but remains tied to a contract at Stamford Bridge

Tammy Abraham remains uncertain where his future lies, with the striker not ruling out staying or a return to .

The 21-year-old has helped to fire the Villans back to the big time, recording 26 goals during a productive loan spell in the 2018-19 campaign.

There has been talk of him returning to the west Midlands to aid the cause of Dean Smith’s side among English football’s elite.

Abraham is, however, tied to a contract at parent club Chelsea and still harbours ambitions of becoming a first-team regular at Stamford Bridge.

He told reporters after tasting play-off final success with Villa at Wembley Stadium: “If Chelsea say they need me there, I will put my 100 per cent in.

“I am still young, I am still improving. The aim is to be at the highest level and playing the best football.

“A team like Chelsea is always difficult because they have got world-class players.

“It is always going to be difficult to bring in youngsters and bring in people like myself - it is a big role. But for me, it is about believing in myself and just keep doing what I do.”

Abraham is eager to test himself at the highest level after missing out on a Premier League move last summer and again during the winter transfer window.

He added: “It looked like I was going to [in January].

“I think certain situations happened with the FA, something about playing for three teams in one year or something like that… but the coach spoke to me he said: ‘Listen, stay here, we believe in you, the boys believe in you, the fans believe in you and we’ll get promoted’. I am glad I did.

“It wasn’t my first choice to come to the Championship, but I don’t look back on it [badly]. It has been a fantastic year for me and the boys as well, and to clinch it off we got promoted.”

With Villa now a top-tier outfit once more, Abraham admits that he could be tempted back to the club if he is forced to look outside of west London for minutes once more.

“I love being here. It is a massive club. It is an honour to wear the badge, so I am proud,” he said.

“I just need to enjoy my night with the boys before I think about the future. I have got the [U21] Euros coming up as well so I have to focus on that.

“You can never say never. You never know what could happen.”