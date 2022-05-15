Aboutrika calls on Al Ahly to withdraw from Caf Champions League after reaching final

Despite reaching the final of the Caf Champions League for the third season in a row, Egypt legend Mohamed Aboutrika has called on Al Ahly to withdraw from the competition in order “to preserve their position and prestige against the injustice from Caf.”

The North African giants reached another final on Saturday after registering a 6-2 aggregate result over ES Setif of Algeria. After winning the semi-final first leg meeting 4-0 at Al-Salam Stadium Cairo, the Pisto Mosimane-led side secured a 2-2 draw in the return leg at Stade du 5 Juillet.

The Red Devils will now take on Wydad Atheltic Club of Morocco in the final on May 30 at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca. The Moroccan giants booked their place in the final on a 4-2 aggregate win against Petro Atlético de Luanda.

Wydad beat Petro 3-1 in the first semi-final at Estádio 11 de Novembro and returned home at Stade Mohammed V to secure a 1-1 draw.

While Al Ahly had already raised a complaint to Caf over their decision to pick Morocco as hosts for the final, the 43-year-old Aboutrika, who helped Al Ahly to win a bronze medal in the Fifa Club World Cup in 2006, has maintained his former club should keep a strong stand over the matter and if possible withdraw from the tournament.

What did Aboutrika say?

“Congratulations to Al-Ahly Club for reaching the final and hard luck for ES Setif. Sometimes withdrawal and not being present is a championship in itself,” Aboutrika, who came second in the African Footballer of the Year award in 2008 after Emmanuel Adebayor, wrote on his Twitter handle.

مبروك للنادي الاهلي الوصول للنهائي وحظ اوفر لفريق وفاق سطيف ..احيانا الانسحاب وعدم التواجد يكون بطولة فى حد ذاته أتمني من مجلس ادارة النادي الاهلي الانسحاب من البطولة حفاظا على مكانته وهيبته ضد ظلم الكاف .. واسف على ظهور رائي علنا ولكن لم اجد وسيلة تانيه وبالتوفيق لنادينا الحبيب — محمد أبوتريكة (@trikaofficial) May 14, 2022

“I wish the Al-Ahly club’s board of directors to withdraw from the tournament in order to preserve its position and prestige against the injustice of Caf. I am sorry for my opinion in public, but I did not find another way to support our beloved club.”

What did Al Ahly say in protest to Caf?

In protesting to Caf, Al Ahly said in a statement: “Al Ahly have decided to present an appeal to Cas against the decision of Caf of not holding the 2022 Caf Champions League final in a neutral venue, aside from the venues of the four semi-finalists, in addition to other violations that do not meet the Olympic Charter, Fifa, and Caf regulations.

“The club has previously demanded Caf to play the game in a neutral venue and will appeal against Caf’s decision, requesting Cas to resolve the situation before the competition’s final.

BackpagePix.

The statement continued: “Moreover, Al Ahly hopes Caf will be keen not to disrupt justice and they will provide Cas with all the required documents that will help in achieving justice.

“Al Ahly’s decision to appeal to Cas came after Caf took the decision to hold the Champions League final in the same venue for the second season in a row. This decision will give home advantage to a certain team that will play at home in front of their fans in addition to violating other laws and regulations.”

Last season, Al Ahly won the trophy at the same venue - Stade Mohamed V – after beating Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa 3-0 in the final.