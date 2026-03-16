Abodi: "Criticism of the national team? He’s admitted he was wrong; players are called up for their character as well"

Speaking on the sidelines of a playground opening in Cologno Monzese, the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, addressed the potential controversy surrounding the call-up of Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni to the Italian national team under manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Minister Abodi was keen to emphasise – following the events of the Derby d’Italia against Juventus and the media storm sparked by Pierre Kalulu’s double booking and Bastoni’s subsequent simulation and celebration – that the Nerazzurri player has now admitted his faults and deserves a place in the national team for the conduct he displayed after the incident.

Below are his full comments, as gathered, reported and published by SportMediaset: “I believe that players are called up not only for their technical qualities, but also for their conduct. Bastoni had the clarity of mind to admit he was wrong.”

THE BOOS FROM THE FANS – “In short, quite apart from the fact that I’m not the master of ceremonies – so everyone does as they see fit – I believe that respect is paramount, and this respect is evident in the behaviour of the players and in the behaviour of those who often take their cue from the players, considering the public to be part of the sporting spectacle. Because I believe that at certain levels, you realise that you’re playing for the public, not for yourself, and if you’re at such a high professional level, alongside the rights that are always enshrined in contracts and always respected, there are also duties; so these are mutual duties on both sides.”

THE ROSA CAMUNA AWARD - "I respect the decision, but there were a few distractions."