'Aarons would be a great signing for Spurs' - Bent sees Norwich star as Walker's successor

A former Lilywhite would like to see the young full-back complete a move to north London in the next transfer window

defender Max Aarons would be a great signing for , according to Darren Bent, who says his former club have yet to sign Kyle Walker's long-term successor.

Aarons has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence since graduating to the first-team fold at Carrow Road in 2018, racking up 73 appearances for the club across all competitions. He played a key role in Norwich's run to Championship glory last season, and has successfully transferred his impressive form to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has been a bright spark for the Canaries in an otherwise miserable 2019-20 campaign, featuring in all 29 of their fixtures to date.

Aarons has also earned a regular spot in 's U21 side, and is already being tipped for a potential call up to Gareth Southgate's senior squad.

Norwich look destined for relegation after being cut adrift at the bottom of the table, currently sitting eight points from safety with only nine games left to play. A mass clearout is expected when the transfer market reopens, with Aarons among those being tipped to remain in the Premier League amid reported interest from Spurs.

Bent thinks Tottenham have "struggled to replace" Walker since his move to in 2017, and sees the Norwich star as the ideal man to come in and solve Jose Mourinho's problems at right-back.

“I really like him, Max Aarons. I really, really like him," the ex-Spurs striker told Football Insider. “I watched him a lot in the Championship, and he’s taken a major step up to the Premier League and done very, very well.

"If Norwich do go down, which looks like it might happen, I think he’ll be out the door.

“I think he’d be a great signing for Spurs. They struggled, in some respects, to replace Kyle Walker. They’ve got Serge Aurier but he’s really struggled at times. They’ve been had to play Moussa Sissoko back there. So for me, I think he’d be a good signing.

“We know what Spurs are like, and it really follows that trend of signing young, English players. It’s been happening for years, and for me, it sounds right.”