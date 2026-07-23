A new Moroccan star has entered Al-Ittihad's list of transfer targets ahead of a potential signing during the current summer transfer window, placing him in competition with his compatriot Azzedine Ounahi.

Press reports had revealed Al-Ittihad's desire to sign Ounahi from Girona this summer, with the club needing to bolster its midfield before the new season kicks off.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" carried a report from Turkey's "Fanatik" revealing that Al-Ittihad want to sign the other Moroccan, Fenerbahce midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, during the summer market.

Al-Ittihad have not yet submitted their official offer. Al-Qadsiah got there first, offering the Turkish club 20 million euros to release their Moroccan player.

Al-Ittihad's offer is expected to be close to Al-Qadsiah's, setting the two Saudi sides on course for a fierce battle to sign Amrabat.

Fenerbahce have yet to settle their position on Amrabat's departure. They are studying the offers on the table, as well as how much his absence would hurt the team next season.

Several midfielders have been linked with Al-Ittihad given their pressing need to strengthen the position, among them Egyptians Emam Ashour and Marwan Attia, the two Al-Ahly stars, and Nigerian Raphael Onyedika of Club Brugge.