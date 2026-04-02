The Egyptian Football Association has announced that Islam Issa, a player for the Egyptian national team, has suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his knee, meaning he will definitely miss the 2026 World Cup, scheduled to take place in less than three months’ time in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Islam Issa, 30, suffered a serious knee injury during the friendly match against Spain, which took place on Tuesday evening at the Espanyol stadium as part of preparations for the World Cup and ended in a goalless draw.

Hossam Hassan, the Pharaohs’ coach, was forced to substitute Issa in the 68th minute, bringing on Haytham Hassan in his place.

Read also:

Egyptian Football Association: A small minority chanted offensive slogans… we welcome Spain with open arms

Issa had said in press statements on Wednesday that reports suggesting he had suffered a cruciate ligament tear in his knee were incorrect, noting that he would undergo a medical examination upon his return to Cairo.

However, the Football Association issued an official statement on Thursday confirming that the Ceramica Cleopatra player had suffered a cruciate ligament tear, meaning he will miss the World Cup, as such injuries typically require up to six months to recover from.

The Football Association stated in its announcement: “X-rays carried out on Islam Issa have confirmed a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee, after the player underwent an X-ray immediately following the Egyptian national team’s arrival in Cairo this morning.”

Islam Issa’s absence is expected to throw a spanner in the works for Hossam Hassan’s plans ahead of the World Cup, as the Ceramica Cleopatra player has proven his worth in the Pharaohs’ squad.

Hassan had placed his faith in Islam Issa’s abilities, giving him the opportunity to feature in Egypt’s starting line-up for the friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Spain during the recent international break, in the absence of captain Mohamed Salah.

Issa made the most of the opportunity, presenting himself in the best possible light, scoring a goal against the Green Falcons as part of the Pharaohs’ four-goal haul, and also putting in a fine performance against La Roja.

Issa has played six matches for the Egyptian national team, with his goal against Saudi Arabia remaining his only international goal to date.