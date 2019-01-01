A-League Review: Perth sink Mariners to stay six clear

Joel Chianese, Dino Djulbic and Neil Kilkenny were on target as A-League leaders Perth Glory eased to a 3-0 win at Central Coast Mariners.

Perth Glory restored their six-point lead over Sydney FC at the top of the A-League standings by swatting aside bottom club Central Coast Mariners 3-0.

Sydney beat Melbourne Victory 2-1 on Saturday but Tony Popovic's men offered a confident response to their rivals for the Premier's Plate.

Joel Chianese made the breakthrough after 12 minutes, neatly exchanging passes with Andy Keogh before cutting on to his left foot and arrowing a low strike past Ben Kennedy in the Mariners goal.

Dino Djulbic's well-directed header from Neil Kilkenny's corner doubled the advantage – the defender's first A-League goal since 2015 - and Kilkenny got in on the act himself before the hour, slotting home a penalty after Jacob Melling fouled Diego Castro.

In Sunday's earlier kick-off, Adelaide United moved level on points with Wellington Phoenix by beating their fourth-placed opponents 3-1.

As in the case of Djulbic, an unlikely name was on the scoresheet, with Michael Marrone nodding in only his second goal in 204 A-League appearances in the 10th minute.

Adelaide forward Apostolos Stamatelopoulos helped himself to a brace, only to conclude an eventful half with a red card following a VAR review of his challenge on Alex Rufer.

Wellington were unable to make their numerical advantage count during the second half, though, with a 73rd-minute tap-in from substitute Cillian Sheridan all they had to show for their efforts.