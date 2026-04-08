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A former Italy international has cast a revealing vote for the coach of the season, explaining that the chosen mentor once pushed the squad to the point of physical exhaustion. “With him, we used to be sick on the pitch!” the retired player recalled, underscoring the demanding training methods that left players queasy but ultimately battle-hardened. The candid comment captures the fine line between brutal preparation and championship-winning resolve, reminding fans that behind every trophy there is often a story of extreme commitment

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Italy
World Cup Qualification UEFA
A. Conte
E. Giaccherini
Bosnia
Italy

Having proven himself at numerous clubs… is it time for him to return to the Azzurri? The question echoes through Italian football with renewed urgency. After guiding several clubs to silverware, the argument grows stronger that his experience and leadership could once again be vital for the national team. Supporters point to his tactical versatility, his ability to motivate players, and his deep understanding of the game as assets that could elevate the Azzurri at a critical juncture. Critics, however, caution that past success does not automatically translate into instant results on the international stage. They argue that the national team environment demands a different kind of management style, one that balances the expectations of a football-mad nation with the realities of a crowded international calendar. Moreover, with younger coaches waiting in the wings, some wonder whether the time is right to hand the reins to a new generation. Nonetheless, the case for his return remains

Former Juventus and Italy international Emanuele Giaccherini has outlined the profile of the ideal coach to lead the Azzurri through the next cycle, stressing the need to rebuild the squad from the ground up after the World Cup failure.

For the third consecutive cycle, Italy have failed to reach the World Cup, most recently succumbing on penalties to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the play-off final.

For this reason, Giaccherini has nominated current Napoli manager Antonio Conte to return to lead the Azzurri, saying: “He is a leader you can rely on in difficult times. He prepares you like a soldier for battle, and that is exactly what we need right now.”

Read also: Fallout from Italy’s disaster… Former Juventus coach tipped to succeed Conte

Giaccherini played under Conte at Juventus and during Euro 2016, when Italy exited on penalties to Germany in the quarter-finals.

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Giaccherini expanded on his praise: “He has a working style that touches the soul. If you follow him, you will grow. The players give their all for him, and he knows how to create a unique bond with the group.”

“On the pitch, you always know what you have to do; in training, you repeat it a thousand times, to the point of exhaustion,” he explained. “Some sessions were so intense we were vomiting and needed oxygen masks to finish. We’d emerge completely spent.”

He continued: “Conte is the best; he’ll take us back to the World Cup. He’s already proven his ability to succeed with the national team. His impressive track record is the best proof of that: he reinvented himself at Juventus, Inter and Napoli. And he’ll do the same with Italy, now more than ever.”

He concluded: “Conte arrived and changed everything for the national team. I had played under him at Juventus, and I knew what he could bring to our side. Whether in Turin or at Coverciano, the training sessions were gruelling, but we shone on the pitch.”

He concluded his remarks with a concise rallying cry that captures the team’s mindset: “He told us that our job was to perform well, and that we had to be soldiers ready for battle. We didn’t have any heroes, but it was our hunger for victory that made the difference.” In essence, he underlined the collective responsibility to deliver a solid performance and emphasised that, rather than relying on individual brilliance, the squad’s shared determination would be the decisive factor. That straightforward message, delivered with authority, reflects the coaching staff’s focus on discipline, unity and an unwavering will to win. It also underscores the belief that, regardless of star power, a group of committed athletes can overcome any challenge when they stay focused on the common goal of securing victory.

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