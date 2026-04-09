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Viktoria Koeln v 1. FC Kaiserslautern - 3. LigaGetty Images Sport

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3rd Division: All broadcast details at a glance For fans eager to catch every goal, tackle and dramatic finish, knowing where to watch is crucial. This guide cuts through the confusion and points you straight to the action. Whether you prefer the immediacy of live TV or the flexibility of a livestream, we’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find a clear, concise overview of every matchday option, helping you avoid missed kick-offs and last-minute surprises. Stay informed, stay engaged and enjoy the season without hassle. Here’s where you can tune in: On TV: [Channel names and match times go here.] Online: [Livestream platforms and access details go here.] With this information in hand, you can plan your viewing schedule with confidence, supporting your team from anywhere

3. Liga

In the 3rd Division, numerous long-established clubs face off every week, ensuring plenty of excitement. SPOX tells you everything you need to know about the match broadcasts. Each Saturday, these storied sides lock horns on pitches across the country, creating an electric atmosphere that draws fans back to the terraces. With traditions stretching back decades, clubs at this level boast passionate support, iconic grounds and a rich heritage that makes every encounter feel like a grudge match. Whether it’s a local derby or a clash between former Bundesliga regulars, the intensity never wanes. For supporters who cannot be there in person, SPOX serves as the ultimate match-day companion. The platform provides comprehensive coverage of every broadcast option, explaining where and how to watch each game live. From live streams to television channels, viewers receive clear, up-to-date information that helps them stay connected to the action. With SPOX’s guidance, fans never miss a goal, a sa

Probably the most exciting third division on the planet, Germany’s lowest professional tier bills itself as a must-see – and with good reason. Packed with storied clubs, eye-popping attendance numbers and a white-knuckle race for promotion and relegation, the 3. Liga delivers non-stop drama. 

SPOX tells you exactly where to catch every 3. Liga match live.

Below, you’ll find all the broadcast details you need. Who is showing the matches live on TV or via livestream?

How long does MagentaSport still hold the TV rights?

MagentaSport, Telekom’s sports streaming platform, currently holds those rights and will continue to do so until the end of the 2026/27 campaign. This means fans can watch every 3rd Division fixture live, both on linear TV and via the MagentaSport app, providing flexible access whether you’re at home or on the move.

To watch every match,secureyour MagentaSport subscriptiontodayfrom just €7.95 per month.

Football fans seeking free access to the action can turn to regional public-service broadcasters, which have secured the rights to screen a selection of high-profile matches on free-to-air television. Coverage will be carried by WDR, NDR, MDR, BR, SWR and SR, so supporters are advised to consult the respective websites for precise schedules and broadcast details.

For live streaming from anywhere in the world,consider a reliable VPN service such as NordVPN. 3. Liga – Broadcast Overview This handy reference guideanswers the key question: “Who shows the matches liveon TV and online?” Whether you prefer to watch on a traditional channel or via a digital stream, the information below points you toward every available feed.

Energie Cottbus CigerciGetty Images

3. Liga broadcast information at a glance: Who shows the matches live on TV and via livestream? – The overview.

FactQuick info
OrganiserDFB
Founded2008
The competition features a fixed pool of 20 clubs, each handpicked for its youth-development credentials.

20

Matchdays

38

Record appearance holderRobert Müller (348)
Top goalscorerAnton Fink (136)
The record for most championships is shared by VfL Osnabrück and Arminia Bielefeld, each with two titles. These landmarks underscore the rich history and fierce competition within the division, providing clear benchmarks for current and future generations of players and clubs.VfL Osnabrück and Arminia Bielefeld share the honour of being the most successful clubs in the competition, each with two titles to their name.
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