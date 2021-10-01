2022 World Cup qualifiers: Why Porto's Sanusi was dropped for Rangers' Bassey - Nigeria coach Rohr

The Italy-born defender is the only new invitee in the Super Eagles' set-up for their World Cup qualifying games on October 7 and 10

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has defended his decision to hand Rangers left-back Calvin Bassey his maiden invitation in place of Zaidu Sanusi due to his lack of playing time at Porto.

On Thursday, the German coach announced his 23-man squad for next week’s Fifa World Cup qualifying games against the Central African Republic.

After featuring in the Super Eagles' 2-1 comeback win over Cape Verde Islands in September, Sanusi is yet to play in the Primeira Liga with his last two appearances coming in the Uefa Champions League (vs. Liverpool and Atletico Madrid).

Bassey, on the other hand, played in Rangers’ last three matches and he has made eight appearances across all competitions so far this season.

He is expected in Lagos alongside teammates Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun after the Gers’ Premiership encounter against Hibernian on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rohr is excited about the quality the 21-year-old will add to his team which include his versatility to play as a centre-back.

"When we had to do the list he [Sanusi] didn't play the last five games in the club. We cannot put three left backs in the list,” Rohr told ESPN.

"But we know already his qualities and he will come back next time when he is playing in the club. I like this player very much but it's also the opportunity to test a new player.

"There will be big competition but it is good to know that Bassey can also play central defence. We don't have any left-footed central defenders, what we have is only five right-footed central defenders."

Bassey, born in Italy to Nigerian parents, was eligible to play for either the Euro 2020 winners, Nigeria or England on the international scene before he chose the Super Eagles.

He was included in Rohr’s team selection in September but a positive coronavirus test ruled him out, however, he is now set to make his debut at the Teslim Balogun Stadium against CAR on October 7.

"I am so proud of him and happy that he chose Nigeria," Rohr added.

"That is why it is important to have him quickly because it is one of the last moments we can test new players. That is why he is in our list now.

"Last time he was in our list but he couldn't come because of a positive Covid test. He was unlucky. Now it is October and this is the right moment, he is the only new player we have invited."

Nigeria currently lead Group C with six points from two games, after beating Liberia and Cape Verde in their first two qualifying games.