2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Iheanacho claims Ghana vs Nigeria game is more than rivalry

Kelechi Iheanacho has described the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying fixture between Nigeria and Ghana as a ‘massive game’ that is more than a rivalry.

The West African countries will battle each other at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday and later travel to Abuja for the return fixture on March 29, with a ticket to Qatar at stake.

Iheanacho revealed his expectations of the game, however, he remains upbeat about the Super Eagles’ chances to dominate and advance to the world stage for the seventh time.

“It's not just a rivalry – it’s way more than that. It’s a lot of things. It’s a massive game,” the Leicester City star told Fifa website.

“It means everything to Nigerians anyway, and this time it’s for a World Cup place. I really hope we can go through and make our people happy.

“I’m 100-per-cent confident that we will go through. Obviously they have a strong team, a strong squad, good players, and they really want to win as well, so it’s not going to be easy.

“It’s going to be a fight. We have to work really hard and want it more than them. But I have so much confidence in this Nigeria team and the group of lads we have here. I’m very confident we will be at the World Cup.”

The two-legged match will see Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman face off against their Leicester City teammate and Ghana defender Daniel Amartey.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that they have been talking about Friday’s encounter in Brendan Rodgers' team.

Iheanacho said: “He’s told me how he’s going to mark me, stop me, and I’ve told him how I’m going to help us score goals against them. But it’s just banter. It’s good rivalry.”