India vs Bangladesh: Igor Stimac names 23-man squad

Rahul Bheke makes a return to the India squad after recovering from his injury...

The Indian national team coach Igor Stimac has announced a 23-member final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) joint qualifiers second round clash against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

has so far managed to etch a point from Group E by holding Asian champions to a goalless draw after losing 2-1 against Oman in the opener.

The Blue Tigers will be hoping to notch their first victory when they face Bangladesh at the Salt Lake Stadium. The 187-ranked nation has faced two defeats at the hands of Afghanistan (1-0) and (2-0).

Arguably 's best defender, Sandesh Jhingan, is set to miss the qualifier and a few more with a Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his knee. Besides the centre back, Nishu Kumar, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Halicharan Narzary and Farukh Choudhary have not made it from the preparatory squad.



Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh;

Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose;

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan;

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.