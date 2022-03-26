Cameroon coach Rigobert Song has hit out at Algeria for their defensive approach in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off staged at Japoma Stadium on Friday.

The North Africans scored the only goal of the game through Islam Slimani in the 40th minute to silence the home team's fans.

The Indomitable Lions struggled to break down their opponents who had opted to employ a 5-2-3 system that was occasionally switched to 3-4-3 when attacking.



Song was unhappy with the approach when speaking during the post-match interview.

"Algeria did not come to play. Our players were there to play, our goal was to play. [In] football, if you put seven people behind it, it's complicated," Song said as quoted by Dzfoot.

"The players did what they were asked to do. We did not know how to make a difference and we lacked success.

"Playing at home is never easy... our players are coming out of [the Africa Cup of Nations] at which we dreamed of winning. [On Friday] we weren't bad."

Song was appointed to coach the Indomitable Lions in place of Toni Conceicao, who had led the team to a third-place finish at Afcon earlier this year.



The former Liverpool man has now stated it is difficult for him to make an immediate impact but went on to promise fans they will give their best away in the second leg.

"I can't change things in three days or four days, I do what is necessary, I'm a competitor, you have to stay positive. The qualification could be with them," Song continued.

"[At Mustapha Tchaker Stadium] in Blida, we will try to put Algeria in difficulty. I will go there for the qualification [to the World Cup]."

Algeria have now defeated Cameroon once in their last six meetings in all competitions - they have managed two draws and three losses.

The second leg will be played on Tuesday, where the aggregate winner will earn qualification to represent Africa in the Fifa World Cup in Qatar later this year.