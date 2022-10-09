2022 MLS Cup playoffs: Calendar, format and qualified teams

GOAL breaks down who's in the running to lift the Philip F. Anschutz trophy on November 5.

It went down to the final weekend, but the MLS playoff picture is now complete.

A total of 14 teams will vie for MLS Cup, with several booking their spots in the postseason at the last possible moment. But, as we all know, at this time of year, it's anyone's game as everyone has a chance to lift MLS' ultimate prize.

Here's a closer look at the MLS playoff schedule, format and bracket as the quest for MLS Cup begins.

What is the MLS playoff format?

The MLS playoffs feature a total of 14 teams, seven from both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

The top seed in each conference receives a bye straight into the conference semifinal round, with the other six teams on each side taking part in the opening round.

Each tie will be contested under a single-elimination format throughout, with the higher seed serving as host all the way through to MLS Cup.

Which teams qualified for the MLS playoffs?

Place

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

1

Philadelphia Union

Los Angeles FC

2

CF Montreal

Austin FC

3

NYCFC

FC Dallas

4

New York Red Bulls

LA Galaxy

5

FC Cincinnati

Nashville SC

6

Inter Miami

Minnesota United

7

Orlando City

Real Salt Lake

MLS Playoff schedule

ROUND 1

Date

Time

October 15

12pm ET/ am PT

October 15

3pm ET/12pm PT

October 16

3pm ET/12pm PT

October 16

8pm ET/5pm PT

October 17

TBD

October 17

TBD

CONFERENCE SEMIFINAL

Date

Time

October 20

TBD

October 20

TBD

October 23

1pm ET/10am PT

October 23

8pm ET/5pm PT

CONFERENCE FINALS

DATE

TIME

October 30

3pm ET/12pm PT

October 30

8pm ET/5pm PT

MLS CUP

Date

Time

November 5

4pm ET/1 pm PT

