'Diamond in the desert' - Third stadium for 2022 Qatar World Cup to be unveiled during Club World Cup

The third Qatar 2022 tournament venue to be unveiled will be launched during the Club World Cup 2019 semifinal featuring Liverpool...

are all set to inaugurate the third 2022 World Cup venue to be unveiled, the Education City Stadium, during the 2019 Club World Cup which will be held in the middle-east nation later this year.

The 40000-capacity stadium, which has been nicknamed 'Diamond in the Desert', will host the first semifinal of the Club World Cup which will feature European champions on 18 December 2019.

The date also marks the National Day. Interestingly, Liverpool could potentially face home country representative Al Sadd SC, managed by great Xavi Hernandez, if they manage to get past Hienghène Sport (Oceania representative) and then beat CF Monterrey (CONCACAF representative).

Three days later, the Education City stadium will also host the final of the Club World Cup.

The venue is located right in the middle of Education City which is in the Al Rayyan district of Qatar and the stadium will host matches up to the quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup.

The design of Education City Stadium draws on the rich history of Islamic architecture, blended with striking modernity. The façade features triangles that form complex, diamond-like geometrical patterns which appear to change colour depending on the sun’s position.

Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), said unveiling the stadium on Qatar National Day would be a proud moment for the entire country.

“The inauguration of Education City Stadium will mark another major milestone on the road to delivering international football’s showpiece event,” said Al Thawadi. “Everyone in Qatar will feel immense pride when this architectural masterpiece is unveiled on our country’s National Day, during the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup, and exactly three years before the Qatar 2022 final takes place.”

Al Thawadi added: “Hosting the FIFA Club World Cup is a golden opportunity to boost preparations for 2022 while giving thousands of fans from across the globe a taste of what to expect in three years’ time. We are immensely excited about hosting this tournament for the next two instalments, as we continue to finalise our plans for the World Cup.”

The Club World Cup kicks off on December 11th 2019 and will be played at Jassin Bin Hamad Stadium and Khalifa International Stadium apart from the Education City stadium.