2020 Olympic Qualifier: 'We have to push ourselves' - Nali urges Zambia to upset Cameroon

The Zambian goalkeeper backed her teammates to subdue the Indomitable Lionesses in the quest to earn a debut Olympic ticket

Zambia goalkeeper Hazel Nali has insisted they need to push themselves in a bid to qualify for the 2020 Olympics when they face on Thursday.

The Copper Queens had won on a walkover against Angola and Zimbabwe after a 5-0 first leg, before beating Botswana 3-0 and later edged 3-2, both on aggregate to reach the final round.

Having reached the final stage for the first time, they are harbouring dreams of competing at the Olympics for the first time this year but need to subdue the Indomitable Lionesses to make history.

To achieve the feat, Bruce Mwape's ladies will battle Cameroon in the fifth round, the first leg at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on March 5, before welcoming them at Nkoloma Stadium on March 10.

And the team's captain, who was part of her side's 1-0 group stage win over Cameroon at the 2018 Cosafa Women’s Cup, assures they will not disappoint the country against Alain Djeumba's team.

“I think it is a big game and we are both in the spotlight and I believe whoever wants it most will qualify for the Olympics," Nali told Cafonline.

"We have played well in the qualifiers and only conceded two goals in one game. It is a big plus and everyone knows we have to push ourselves to qualify.

"I think everything is set, the country is looking up to us and we don't want to disappoint the nation. Cameroon is a big team but I believe in football, the well-prepared team will carry the day.

“We have played Cameroon at the 2018 Cosafa Women’s Cup where we beat them 1-0 in the group stage and they beat us 1-0 in the semi-finals so I feel we are even going into the game.

“So we just need to prepare hard to qualify because big teams like and have both failed to qualify."

The Copper Queens will hope for a favourable first leg result in Yaounde on Thursday, before completing their qualification bid on a return to Lusaka for the reserve fixture five days later.