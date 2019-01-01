India thrash Nepal 7-0 to claim third SAFF U-15 Championship title

Bibiano Fernandes' boys scored 28 goals and conceded none in their five games..

defeated Nepal 7-0 in the final of the 2019 SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) U-15 Championship at the Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal, on Saturday.

Maheson Singh (15'), Amandeep (41'), Sibajit Singh (43+1'), Himanshu Jangra (65') and Sridarth Nongmeikapam (52', 76', 80') got their names on the scoreboard.

With seven goals to his name, Jangra finished as the top scorer in the tournament in which the hosts had secured their place in the final with a game to spare.

It took 15 minutes to break the deadlock as Maheson hoodwinked the rival goalkeeper with a brilliant finish. After an impressive start, the 41st minute saw Amandeep double the lead off a Taison Singh cross and Sibajit Singh secured a three-goal lead with a finish from a goalmouth melee.

After the change of ends, Taison's effort from distance was thwarted out by the Nepal custodian but only as far as Sridarth to slot in the rebound in the 52nd minute.

Taison added another assist to his name when Jangra headed in to make it 5-0 by the 65th minute and become the tournament's highest goalscorer following back-to-back hat-tricks in the last two group games against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Sridarth completed his hat-trick by scoring two goal in the space of four minutes as the match entered its final quarter.

The Blue Colts had finished as group winners with a 4-0 win over Bangladesh in the final group game, having earlier registered wins over Nepal (5-0), Bhutan (7-0) and Sri Lanka (5-0).