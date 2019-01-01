2019 AFF U-22 Championship fixtures set

The AFF U-22 Championship is set to return following a 14-year absence.

Malaysia have been drawn in the five-team Group B, alongside Myanmar, Indonesia, Cambodia and Singapore, with the tournament set to be held in Cambodia from February 17 to March 2.

Group A meanwhile comprises Vietnam, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Laos, Brunei and the Philippines.

The Young Tigers will open their campaign against host team Cambodia on February 20, before facing Singapore two days later. Their final two group matches will be against favourites Indonesia (February 24), and Myanmar (February 26).

Top two teams from each group will meet in the semi-finals, with both matches set to be held on February 28.

The final and third-place deciding matches will be held on March 2.

However, the venues and kick-off times of all the matches have not been set.

The tournament is the first time that the competition will be held since 2005, with Thailand the defending champions after 14 years.

After the tournament, the teams will take part in the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualifiers, set to be held from March 22 to 26. Malaysia is set to host Group J, Cambodia Group H, Myanmar Group I, and Vietnam will play host to Group K.

