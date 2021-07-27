€175m is a 'lot of money' says Haaland as Borussia Dortmund striker responds to Chelsea rumours

The prolific Norwegian striker has seen a big-money move mooted, but he claims to have held no transfer talks with his agent

Erling Haaland is sparking talk of a record-setting transfer to Chelsea, with the Borussia Dortmund striker admitting that €175 million (£150m/$207m) is "a lot of money" as he finds himself at the centre of intense rumours.

The prolific Norwegian striker is one of the most sought-after talents in world football, with his stock continuing to soar on the back of a remarkable run in German football that has delivered 57 goals through 59 appearances.

Thomas Tuchel is said to want those qualities at Stamford Bridge, while talk of interest from Manchester rivals United and City is never far away, but Haaland has held no meetings with his agent and is reading little into the speculation.

What has been said?

Haaland told reporters when quizzed on his supposed €175m valuation at Dortmund's summer training camp: "Before yesterday I hadn't spoken with my agent for a month. So there you have the answer.

"I hope it’s only rumours because it’s a lot of money for a player."

Will Haaland be on the move this summer?

Dortmund have already sanctioned a £73m ($101m) move to Manchester United for Jadon Sancho in the current window and they are reluctant to part with any other prized assets, with Haaland sat at the top of that list.

The Bundesliga giants have the 21-year-old tied to a contract through to 2024, so are under no pressure to sell at this stage.

Haaland is also offering no indication that he will be pushing for an exit, with an ambitious character happy where he is.

He added when pushed further on his future, with a DFB-Pokal triumph in 2020-21 delivering him a first piece of silverware with BVB: "First of all I have three years left on my contract.

"I’m enjoying my time here. But of course the trophy was important because that's what I want."

