'100% possible' - Chilwell talks Champions League title & adjusting to wing-back role at Chelsea

The full-back has been included in the England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Ben Chilwell has said the possibility of win two trophies this season is in the back of the Chelsea players’ minds as they continue to thrive under new leadership.

The Blues were on the back foot when Frank Lampard was axed in January, but an unbeaten run under new manager Thomas Tuchel has restored confidence.

Chelsea are out of the Premier League title picture, but they remain in the hunt for honours in the Champions League and FA Cup.

What has been said?

Chelsea beat Sheffield United at the weekend to book an FA Cup semi-final clash with Premier League leaders Manchester City, and they are set to face Porto in the quarter finals in Europe.

Asked if Chelsea can finish the season with two trophies, Chilwell told the Telegraph: “It’s 100 per cent possible. We’re in both competitions and playing well, but it’s not something we’re talking about.

"I think it’s in the back of everyone’s minds but at the moment – I know it’s cliched – we’re just taking it week by week and the manager’s indicated to us what we need to do.

"We have to keep improving in training and going into every match with the same mindset that we have been.”

New manager, new system, new role

Tuchel has shifted Chelsea to a 3-5-2 formation, and Chilwell has had to adapt to playing at wing-back as opposed to left-back.

He was initially overlooked for selection by Tuchel, but the former Leicester man has knuckled down in training and is now competing with Marcos Alonso for a starting spot.

"I’m working hard in training and, coming into games, I’m asking a lot of questions, where I can be positionally, so I can improve and get more opportunities to play in that role,” the 24-year-old said. “But on the other side of things when you’ve got two or three players in each position that can do different roles and have different strengths, it makes everyone train a lot harder, which is creating a good buzz around the place.”

Eyeing Euros success

The change in formation at Chelsea has played to Chilwell’s advantage on the international stage, as 3-5-2 is England’s boss Gareth Southgate’s chosen style.

While aware of the challenge posed by Manchester United's Luke Shaw for the starting spot, Chilwell feels Tuchel’s tactics offer him an advantage going into this summer's European Championship.

Article continues below

“If you look at the formation England are playing, the formation we’re playing here at the moment gives us the best possible chance to get used to playing in the positions that England want us to play in,” Chilwell said. “Hopefully, that gives us a good chance going into the summer - that we can be used.

“Going into the Euros, if me and Luke are battling it out and trying to prove who’s having the best club form going into the tournament, that’s only a positive.”

Further reading