'100 is not enough' - Portugal hero Ronaldo proud of breaking goals record

The Portuguese superstar was not interested in stopping at a century of international goals – as he proved against Sweden

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed his delight at his 100th and 101st goals on social media on Tuesday.

Ronaldo scored a brace against in a 2-0 away Nations League win.

At the same Stockholm stadium where the forward scored a hat-trick in 2014 World Cup qualifying, his first was a stunning free-kick to bring up a century in international football.

Ronaldo was not done there, though, and curled in a fine second, with Ali Daei's record tally of 109 goals for within his sights.

The Portugal captain posted on Instagram: "Huge pride in this historical goal for our national team!

"When they tell me I can reach 100, I say it's not enough...101 goals for Portugal."

Ronaldo's Portugal team-mate and star Bruno Fernandes was full of praise for the 35-year-old after Tuesday's game, saying that the veteran can still make the difference in any match.

"We know that [with Ronaldo] it is easier to reach the goal," Fernandes said. "He has a nose for goal and can solve a game at any time.

"That was what happened before half-time, in a free-kick situation. Just yesterday he had six or seven like that in training and today he did the same.

"It's great to have Cristiano. He makes any team stronger."

Portugal's Nations League campaign has got off to a flying start as they attempt to defend the title they won in the inaugural competition in 2019.

They are sitting top of Group 3 in League A, with the Sweden victory and a thumping 4-1 win over on Friday earning the maximum of six points on offer.

have also won both their matches against Sweden and Croatia but are ranked behind Portugal with two-less goal difference.

The two European powerhouses will meet in a top-of-the-table clash on October 11 in Paris.

France have won 10 of the last 11 meetings between the two nations - dating back to 1975 - but Portugal won the last battle 1-0 in extra-time at the 2016 European Championships.