Zinedine Zidane's injury nightmare deepens! Aurelien Tchouameni suffers fresh setback as France sweat over Real Madrid midfielder's fitness

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France head coach Zinedine Zidane is facing a mounting selection crisis at Clairefontaine following a fresh injury scare for Aurelien Tchouameni. The Real Madrid midfield anchor was unable to complete Tuesday's training session, leaving the national team staff anxious over his availability for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

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Injury crisis hits Clairefontaine

The international break has quickly turned into a fitness headache for Zidane as he prepares for crucial matches against Italy and Turkey. Real Madrid star Tchouameni is the latest high-profile name to undergo medical evaluation after failing to finish a tactical session at the national team’s base.

According to l'équipe, the 26-year-old is dealing with a pubic injury, a frustrating development for a player who has struggled to maintain consistent rhythm following a series of physical setbacks over the past year.

Tchouameni’s potential absence would be a significant blow to Zidane’s plans in the middle of the park. The midfielder has not featured for Les Bleus since the disappointing Euro semi-final defeat to Spain, and he previously missed the September and October windows because Zidane believed he was not yet fully recovered from a foot problem. This latest blow comes at a time when the coach is looking for stability, but instead, he is seeing his squad list thinned out by a relentless injury crisis at Clairefontaine during this international window.

Mounting withdrawals for Les Bleus

Tchouameni is far from the only concern for the French medical staff this week. The squad has already been weakened by the departures of Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu and Inter striker Marcus Thuram. Thuram, who arrived with high hopes of leading the line, was forced to withdraw after failing to overcome a persistent issue in his right hamstring sustained during domestic duty. These absences have forced Zidane to look toward the next generation of French talent earlier than perhaps originally intended for these specific matches.

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The situation regarding the Real Madrid man remains delicate, with further tests scheduled to determine if he can remain with the group. Zidane had previously been cautious with the midfielder, stating that it was preferable for him to stay in Madrid during past windows to ensure a full recovery from previous adductor issues. The recurring nature of these fitness problems is a growing concern for both club and country, as noted by L'Equipe following the latest training ground incident that saw the player sidelined once again on Tuesday evening.

Zidane forced to adapt tactics

With several senior figures unavailable, the French coaching staff is being forced to accelerate their transitional plans. The loss of experience in the spine of the team - from defense through to the holding midfield role - places immense pressure on the remaining squad members to perform against elite opposition. France are scheduled to travel to Milan to face the Azzurri on Thursday before a home tie against Turkey on Sunday, leaving very little time for Zidane to reconfigure his starting eleven or integrate new tactical instructions for his replacement players.

Should the results of the medical scans confirm a layoff, Tchouameni will likely return to the Spanish capital for specialized treatment under the supervision of Real Madrid’s medical department. For Zidane, the focus remains on navigating a difficult Nations League double-header while managing a squad that is increasingly stretched thin.