'A top, top performance!' - Xabi Alonso singles out Chelsea midfield star Romeo Lavia for special praise after impressive victory over Manchester United

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Xabi Alonso has hailed Romeo Lavia’s displays as deserving of "huge recognition" after the midfielder played a pivotal role in Chelsea’s victory over Manchester United. The Belgian youngster stepped into the starting lineup following an injury to Jordan Henderson and delivered a commanding performance in the heart of the pitch.

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Alonso impressed by Lavia maturity

Chelsea manager Alonso could not hide his delight after watching Romeo Lavia dominate the midfield during the Blues' recent clash with Manchester United. Lavia, who had struggled to complete a full 90 minutes for the club until very recently, managed to finish his second full game in a single week. His inclusion in the starting XI came as a surprise to some, as many anticipated that veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson would partner Moises Caicedo in the engine room.

However, an injury to Henderson opened the door for the young Belgian, and he certainly made the most of his opportunity under the lights. Alonso confirmed that the player was prepared for the challenge well in advance of kick-off. "He knew in the right moment, but he knew yesterday," Alonso responded when asked whether Lavia had only found out today that he would be starting with Henderson out.

Tactical brilliance in the engine room

The former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder, who knows a thing or two about playing in the middle of the park, was particularly impressed by Lavia's tactical intelligence and energy. The 22-year-old was instrumental in transitioning the ball from the back to the front, ensuring Chelsea remained in control throughout the contest.

"From a midfielder point of view, for me it has been a top, top performance. He’s done so many things right, he’s been always connecting the defence with the attacker players, he’s been able to switch the game, he’s taken many right decisions, he’s been very dynamic, competitive. So I think that not just this game, for the last two, three weeks he’s been playing at a very good level and I’m very happy for him and today he deserves a huge recognition for his performance,” the Spaniard added. Alonso also told Football on TNT Sports that "it was a mature performance, and a great win."

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Estevao and Rogers contribute to victory

Lavia was not the only young star to earn plaudits, as Estevao Willian also drew high praise from his manager after a tireless shift.

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"I am very happy with Estevao! This was the the best response to show that he deserves more. He worked so hard, I’m happy,” Alonso said, according to additional reports. Forward Morgan Rogers was also crucial, providing a goal after a difficult week for the club. "Just to try to commit the defenders. All of a sudden, I was in on goal and had to stay composed. Luckily it went in," Rogers told TNT Sports while discussing his clinical finish.

Looking ahead for the Blues

The win provides a massive boost for Alonso, who saw his team return to winning ways after a disappointing result last weekend. The manager noted that the team’s reaction in the second half was exactly what he had asked for during the interval.

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Henderson faces a significant challenge to reclaim his starting spot once he returns from his injury layoff. Alonso concluded his post-match thoughts by stating: "We are delighted with the performance, the reaction and of course with the three points!" The Blues will now look to build on this collective effort as they navigate a busy winter schedule.