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Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images
Mohamed Saeed

Two names emerge to replace Michael Carrick! Manchester United consider Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann after Bournemouth humiliation

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Michael Carrick’s tenure as Manchester United head coach appears to be reaching a breaking point following a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth. The Red Devils are considering Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann to replace Michael Carrick after a disastrous 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

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Pressure mounts after Old Trafford collapse

The atmosphere at Old Trafford turned toxic on Sunday as supporters watched their side dismantled by a clinical Bournemouth team. The defeat represented a new low in what has already been described as the club's worst-ever opening to a Premier League campaign.

Tensions were further exacerbated by the decision to leave club captain Bruno Fernandes on the bench for the entire 90 minutes, a move that followed the midfielder's public criticism of his manager’s tactical approach during the week. The heavy loss has left the club sitting in 16th place, only one point above the bottom three, causing significant alarm within the board.

Internal discussions regarding the coaching situation were already underway before the weekend, but the nature of the latest collapse has forced the hierarchy to accelerate their planning. "It is going to get ridiculously difficult for Michael Carrick to be Manchester United manager moving forward. That's the problem the club have got," Gary Neville said during his commentary for Sky Sports.

Howe and Nagelsmann emerge as leading candidates

If the United board decides to pull the trigger, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann have emerged as the primary contenders to take the hot seat. Both managers are currently available, meaning the club could avoid paying expensive compensation packages to rival teams. Howe has been out of work since leaving Newcastle in July and was previously championed by former sporting director Dan Ashworth. While he originally intended to take a long sabbatical, it is understood he would be open to discussing the role at Old Trafford. As per SkySports, Howe is now viewed as the leading candidate to restore stability.

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Nagelsmann presents another high-profile option, having most recently served as the head coach of the German national team. His connection to United’s head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, from their successful time together at RB Leipzig, makes him a logical choice for a club looking to modernize its sporting structure. The 39-year-old has been looking for a fresh challenge since Germany's disappointing World Cup exit and possesses the tactical pedigree that the United hierarchy craves.


Carragher pushes for Emery appointment

Despite the focus on Howe and Nagelsmann, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the club should be looking elsewhere. He argued that the situation has become so toxic that Carrick must be removed immediately to preserve his own reputation. "Carrick needs to be relieved of his duties tonight," Carragher insisted. "Not just for the good of Manchester United but also for the good of Carrick. It has become untenable." He suggested that the dressing room environment has become "rancid" and that the manager looks like he wants to be put out of his misery rather than continuing to lead a struggling squad.

Carragher’s preferred choice for the role is Unai Emery, despite the Spaniard’s current success at Aston Villa. Although Emery is reportedly committed to his long-term project in the Midlands, Carragher believes the lure of a "giant" club and the chance to finally succeed in the Champions League could tempt him away. While Antonio Conte and Emery have been discussed by the United decision-makers, they are not currently considered the frontrunners. The final recommendation will be made by Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada, who must convince Sir Jim Ratcliffe that a change is essential to save the season from total disaster.

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.