One No.7, one legend, forever! Portugal make permanent change to iconic shirt number in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Portugal have officially ushered in a new era following the international retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo, but the legendary forward’s legacy will be permanently stitched into the fabric of the national team. Ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark, the Selecao have confirmed a unique design change to the iconic number 7 shirt to ensure CR7’s specific version remains unmatched.

Advertisement

A unique graphic tribute for CR7

The Portuguese national team has decided that the number 7 will never truly be the same again following the departure of their greatest-ever player. As the squad prepared to face Denmark in Braga, officials revealed a special alteration to the typeface of the number 7, which now features a small internal dash. This subtle but significant graphic detail is intended to distinguish the version worn by Ronaldo during his historic tenure from any future iterations, effectively ensuring that the specific design associated with his records remains exclusive to his era.

This aesthetic shift serves as a permanent mark of respect for a player who redefined the standards of international football. The Portuguese federation social media accounts shared the update with a poignant message, stating: "Time to debut a new 7. Because one will be eternal," as seen on Portugal. By adding a cross through the ‘7’, the federation has created a visual boundary between the past and the future of the Selecao.

Matchday celebrations in Braga

The design change is just one part of a wider series of celebrations planned to mark Ronaldo’s exit from the international stage. Before the kick-off against Denmark, every member of the Portugal squad will take to the pitch wearing a number 7 shirt as a collective show of solidarity and gratitude. The tributes will continue once the game is underway, with a planned interruption in the seventh minute of the match. Play will be halted for sixty seconds, allowing the fans at the Estadio Municipal de Braga to deliver a final standing ovation for their former captain.

These gestures come in the wake of Ronaldo's announcement on November 5 that he would be stepping down from national team duties. His decision followed a period of reported friction with head coach Jorge Jesus, which included the veteran forward leaving the training camp prematurely. Despite the late-career controversy, his impact remains undeniable, having led the nation to glory at Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles.

Advertisement Advertisement

The search for a permanent heir

While the shirt design has changed, the number must still be occupied due to UEFA regulations requiring squads to be numbered 1 through 23. For the current international break, Club Brugge winger Carlos Forbs has been handed the responsibility of wearing the famous jersey. However, Forbs is considered a temporary solution given the absence of other senior stars. The hierarchy within the squad suggests that the number will eventually find a more permanent home once the current injury list clears up and Jesus finalizes his long-term tactical plans.

Next matches POR UEFA Nations League A 14:45 DEN

AC Milan star Rafael Leao is widely regarded as the primary candidate to inherit the number 7 on a full-time basis, though he was unavailable for the current fixtures due to injury. In the meantime, Jorge Jesus has had to make difficult calls regarding his matchday selection, leaving out players like Goncalo Inacio and Matheus Fernandes to meet squad limits. Regardless of who wears the new version of the shirt, the shadow of Ronaldo’s 146 goals and 234 appearances will loom large over the next generation.