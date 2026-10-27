'Just wait for my moment!' - Lamine Yamal makes Ballon d'Or vow as Barcelona star refuses to give up on football's biggest individual prize

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Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has broken his silence following the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony, where he watched Harry Kane walk away with the game’s most prestigious individual honour. The teenage sensation, who has taken world football by storm over the last eighteen months, remains undeterred by the result as he sets his sights on future dominance.

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Yamal remains patient despite gala disappointment

The rise of Yamal has been nothing short of meteoric, but the young Spaniard was forced to wait for his first golden ball as Harry Kane claimed the ultimate prize in world football. Despite the immense hype surrounding his candidacy, the La Masia graduate took to social media to reflect on the evening with a maturity that belies his tender years. He is clearly playing the long game, viewing his current trajectory as just the beginning of a storied career at the highest level of the professional sport.

"It will come; good things take time. I trust in the path I am building. Without haste, with hope, and with the peace of mind that someday my moment will come," the young forward wrote on his Instagram account. The post has already generated significant traction among the Blaugrana faithful, who see the winger as the spiritual successor to Lionel Messi.

Focus shifts back to Barcelona success

While the individual award went to the England captain, Yamal was quick to offer his respect to those who stood on the podium during the glitzy ceremony. Rather than dwelling on what might have been, he expressed a desire to return to domestic duties and help Hansi Flick’s side maintain their momentum in the league.

The teenager concluded his public statement with a clear set of priorities, saying: "Congratulations to the winners, my focus is back on what matters, making FC Barcelona win again." This message serves as a rallying cry for a squad that is looking to re-establish itself as the dominant force in Spanish football.

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A rising star in the global game

The fact that a player of his age was even in the conversation for such a prestigious award speaks volumes about his impact on the modern game. After a summer where he helped lead Spain to international glory, his stock has never been higher, even if the Ballon d'Or voters opted for the experienced Kane on this occasion. The rivalry for future editions of the trophy is already heating up, with Yamal positioned as a central figure alongside other emerging talents who are eager to define the next era of European football.

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For Barcelona, having a player with such a focused mentality is a significant boost as they navigate a demanding schedule across multiple competitions. The club has invested heavily in their youth system, and seeing Yamal handle the pressure of the global stage with such grace justifies their long-term strategy.