'I had to get the shock on my heart!' - Scott McTominay reveals secret hospital dash and cardiac procedure before Scotland's World Cup opener

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Scott McTominay has shared a startling revelation regarding his health, admitting he required an emergency heart procedure just 48 hours before Scotland’s World Cup opener. The Napoli midfielder was rushed to the hospital under police escort shortly after the national team arrived in the United States for their tournament campaign.

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The secret hospital dash in Boston

Scotland international McTominay has finally broken his silence on a medical emergency that nearly derailed his participation in the World Cup this past June. While the public was told at the time that the midfielder was suffering from a minor illness, the reality was far more serious. After the squad traveled from their training camp in Charlotte to Boston, the former Manchester United man was immediately transported from the airport to a local medical facility under a police escort to address a cardiac issue.

The situation was kept under wraps to avoid disrupting the team’s preparations for their opening clash against Haiti. However, the 29-year-old has now detailed the harrowing experience of being confined to a hospital bed while his teammates were finalising their tactical plans. The severity of the incident meant that McTominay had to undergo a specific treatment known as a heart shock, or cardioversion, which is designed to restore a normal heart rhythm when the organ is beating irregularly or too fast.

McTominay reflects on the trauma

"I had to go and get the shock on my heart," revealed McTominay in an emotional interview with the Daily Mail. "It was two days before the Haiti game. You've prepared so well. I was in such good condition and then something like that happens. You're thinking, 'how is this happening to me?' You have to get on with it, that's the cards that you're dealt in football. Sometimes, things don't go your way. I was 100% fit, but obviously, whenever you're sat in a hospital bed two days before the first game of the World Cup about to get put to sleep, it's not ideal, is it?"

Despite the frightening nature of the procedure, which involves being placed under general anaesthesia, McTominay showed remarkable resilience by returning to the pitch almost immediately. He started the game against Haiti just two days later and went on to feature in every minute of Scotland's group stage campaign. His commitment to Steve Clarke’s side was evident as he battled through the tournament, though the Scots were ultimately eliminated before the knockout rounds.

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Recovery and return to the national team

Following the conclusion of the World Cup, McTominay sought a permanent solution to the recurring health concern. He underwent corrective surgery during the early stages of the current club season with Napoli, which forced him to miss Scotland’s first four fixtures in the Nations League. The procedure appears to have been a complete success, allowing the midfielder to regain full fitness and reclaim his spot as a vital component of the national team’s engine room as they prepare for a difficult run of international fixtures.

Now back in the fold for the upcoming double-header against North Macedonia and Switzerland, McTominay is focused on moving past the health scare that defined his summer. His return provides a significant boost to manager Steve Clarke, who has relied heavily on the midfielder's goal-scoring threat and defensive discipline in recent years. With the surgery behind him, the Napoli star is eager to prove he is back to his best and ready to lead Scotland through their next cycle of competitive matches.