AFC Champions League Elite
9 - 0
FT
Farshad Ahmadzadeh 8'Reza Asadi 59'Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad 60', 90' + 3'Mohammad Ghorbani 62'Ramin Rezaeian 71'Issa Alekasir 79' (pen), 87'Shahriar Moghanlou 82'
(HT 1-0) (FT 9-0)

