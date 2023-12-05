AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
1 - 4
FT
team-logo
Khozhimat Erkinov 10'
Fashion Sakala 40', 90' + 4'Sultan Mandash 46'Henry Onyekuru 85'
(HT 1-1) (FT 1-4)

Pakhtakor Tashkent vs Al-FayhaResults & stats,