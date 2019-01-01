The Southerners zoomed back to pole position after earning a hard-fought victory over Indian Arrows...

Chennai City FC earned three precious points after beating Indian Arrows 2-0, to re-occupy the top spot in the league table. Two second half strikes from Sandro Rodriguez (71') and Vijay N (90+1') respectively were enough to defeat the developmental side at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Floyd Pinto made wholesale changes to the side that faced Chennai as they had hosted Minerva Punjab only a couple of days before. Samik Mitra started under the sticks replacing Prabhsukhan Gill. Suresh Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Ninthoi Meetei and Lalengmawia joined Amarjit Singh in midfield, while Abhijit Sarkar started as the solitary striker.

Chennai CIty FC manager Akbar Nawas made two alterations as Regin M and Ranjeet Singh slotted in the starting eleven.

It was a competitive start to the match as both teams were locked in a midfield battle. As the match progressed, Chennai gradually started dominating possession but Arrows maintained their shape well to keep the likes of Pedro Manzi and Nestor Gordillo at bay.

To shake things up in the middle Nawas brought on Vijay around the hour mark replacing Alexander Jesuraj. Minutes later he threw in Ameerudeen Mohaideen in the thick of action to add more fuel in the attacking third.

Sandro Rodriguez broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when he scored from a direct free-kick. The Spaniard hit the bull's eye from with a swerving effort giving no chance to Mitra to get his hand to it.

Pinto poured in all the attacking resources at the disposal in the likes of Rahim Ali and Vikram Pratap but could not find the equaliser.

Chennai sealed the three points when substitute Vijay N scored during the injury time making the most of a rebound.

Indian Arrows will hit the road at the back of this defeat to face Gokulam on February 16 whereas Nawas will once again rally his troops on Monday against NEROCA in Imphal.