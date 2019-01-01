Returning from his latest injury setback, Siem de Jong brilliantly inspired Sydney FC's victory at Brisbane Roar.

Siem de Jong returned from injury to lead Sydney FC to a deserved 3-1 win at Brisbane Roar in the A-League on Friday.

Former and star De Jong had been out for over two months after suffering an injury in the process of scoring against Wellington Phoenix, but he made his comeback in some style, finding the net and having a hand in another goal from the bench.

Sydney took just 42 seconds to open the scoring in a sensational start as the Roar were caught napping at a free-kick and the unmarked Aaron Calver crashed a header in off the crossbar.

The visitors remained on top but missed a series of opportunities to add to their lead. Alex Brosque audaciously flicked wide and then shot straight at Jamie Young, while Adam le Fondre's recent woes initially continued with a couple of wayward efforts.

And Brisbane punished their opponents for their profligacy and some lax defending when substitute Nicholas D'Agostino brilliantly picked out Eric Bautheac for a close-range finish.

But the introduction of another player from the bench turned the match back in Sydney's favour as De Jong side-footed against the post and Le Fondre stabbed in the rebound for his 15th of the season.

77' GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!! @A1F1E9 puts the Sky Blues back in the lead!! The Englishman taps home after @siemdejong 's effort rattled off the post into his path! 1-2 #SydneyIsSkyBlue #ComeWithUs #BRIvSYD pic.twitter.com/sXmUxwoqcg — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) March 29, 2019

There was still time for the standout goal of the match and De Jong superbly beat Young from a tight angle with a no-look finish to clinch victory.