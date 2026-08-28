Yaya Toure targets Barcelona and Manchester City after historic Champions League qualification

Addressing the media after the historic triumph, Toure emphasized that the players and the backroom staff deserved all the credit for their resilience. He also paid tribute to the dedicated supporters who endured a four-hour bus journey to turn the away fixture into a home atmosphere.

"I told the players before the match, 'Listen, they came for you, make them go home happy,'" Toure revealed. "Only that I expected from them, and they delivered it. The players were fantastic today."