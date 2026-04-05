Would Grand Slam winner Jannik Sinner trade a title for Italy World Cup spot? No.1 tennis star answers trophy question after another humiliating Azzurri flop

The sporting world in Italy is currently picking up the pieces after a truly catastrophic week for the national football team. Amidst the gloom, tennis sensation Sinner has summed up the mood of a nation, suggesting that the pride of the Azzurri outweighs even his own individual success on the court.

When asked if he would be prepared to give up one of his hard-earned trophies to secure Italy a place on football’s grandest stage, Sinner’s response was telling. “Look, it is what it is. It’s tough. If you ask me, I’d like to make this exchange because it’s a simple thing. Many young people and kids haven’t seen the World Cup yet, especially with Italy not being there,” the Grand Slam champion revealed to Eurosport. “For me, it’s the same - I was too young back then to really follow it closely.”