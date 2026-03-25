World Cup: US demands huge deposits of up to €15,000 to enter the country: trouble for five national team players

However, this rule risks having serious knock-on effects on the major football event itself. According to a report by The Athletic, the biggest issue directly affects those on the pitch: the players and coaching staff. The regulation, in fact, currently provides no exemption for professional athletes, who would therefore find themselves in the paradoxical situation of having to pay deposits ranging from $5,000 to $15,000 in order to take part in the tournament. Whilst this sum would be refunded upon leaving the country within the visa’s validity period, it nevertheless represents a significant obstacle in organisational and bureaucratic terms.



