'Haven't you been watching?!' - Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses fitness fears and promises to 'bring joy' to World Cup with Portugal

Addressing reporters following an intense training period, the 41-year-old brushed aside individual fitness concerns to focus on his high expectations for the tournament. He said: "With a lot of joy, we know that the World Cup is always a special competition, just like the Euros, so we go with high hopes. Physically? I'm good, haven't you been watching the matches?"

When asked if the Selecao should be considered genuine tournament favourites, the veteran forward opted for a more cautious approach, stating: "We will only know at the end. It is a very good generation, but there are factors we cannot control, such as the games themselves – winning or not winning is the most important point. I believe this is a generation that will bring a lot of joy to the Portuguese people."