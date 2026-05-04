'With this club to the death' - Vinicius Junior makes emotional vow to Real Madrid fans after stunning two-goal display vs Espanyol

In the immediate aftermath of Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Espanyol, Vinicius took a moment to address his followers. The Brazilian used his social media platforms to deliver a rallying cry, underlining his connection with the club despite the challenges faced throughout the current campaign. "With this club to the death. We must keep going! We will return to the top," the star winger posted on Instagram.

Vinicius followed this up in a post-match interview with RMTV, stating: "We have worked very well this week and we knew we were going to win. It has not been a good season, but we are working and in every match we can already change things looking ahead to next season, where I am sure we will return to the top."











