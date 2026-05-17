Winners and losers of the 2025-26 WSL season: Khadija Shaw and Man City proved unstoppable as Chelsea go back to the drawing board and Man Utd face a big call on Marc Skinner's future

When Manchester United and Man City engaged in a truly stunning deadline-day deal back in September, eyebrows were raised more in the direction of United than City. The Red Devils received more cash for Grace Clinton than they paid for Jess Park, as the two England internationals swapped clubs, but it felt counter intuitive to what United needed. This was a side crying out for greater depth ahead of their first season in the Champions League proper. A one-in, one-out deal, then, wasn't the answer, even if Park was a good player.

However, almost a year on, while that point still stands and a lack of depth was a key factor in United's shortcomings this term, it's clear that it was indeed Park and the Red Devils who came out of this deal better. That's because Clinton, after being such a revelation in the two years prior that she broke into the England team and became a relatively regular starter in Sarina Wiegman's side, has had a season to forget.

A big part of that has been bad luck. Clinton arrived at City with a niggle and has dealt with a few more since, thus limiting her ability to break into Jeglertz's XI. The performances of the team have also made that more difficult, especially given City haven't had European competition to make the need for rotation greater. But to have ended the WSL season having started just twice will be of immense disappointment for Clinton.

How will next season look for the Lionesses midfielder? One would imagine it should be quite different, given Jeglertz and the club clearly wanted her, plus the fact there should be more games on the schedule due to Champions League participation. But it will also depend on the 23-year-old, whose talented is undisputed, staying fit. This move can still be a success for player and club, but the first season has been tough.