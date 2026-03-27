The season that is drawing to a close has not been a great one for Romelu Lukaku. In fact, it may well be one of the worst of his career. The season got off to a bad start with a severe injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left thigh during a friendly against Olympiakos; and since then, he has never fully recovered. In recent weeks, his relationship with Napoli has also become strained, and the two sides are now on the brink of a showdown: according to Sky Sport, the Belgian striker failed to report to Castelvolturno for the resumption of training; should he not return in the coming days, the club is ready to drop him from the squad.
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Why Lukaku could be dropped from Napoli’s squad: the deadline has been set and what’s happening in the transfer market
IS LUKAKU LEAVING NAPOLI?
The deadline for Lukaku is set for Tuesday 31 March; if the player does not arrive by that date, Sky Sport reports, he risks a hefty fine and exclusion from the first-team squad for the final months of the season. The Belgian striker’s contract expires in June 2027; his salary stands at around €6.5 million net plus bonuses, and it cannot be ruled out that, should the situation not be resolved, Lukaku could leave Napoli a year ahead of schedule.
LUKAKU'S ORDEAL
Following his injury this summer, Lukaku had considered undergoing surgery, but then opted for conservative treatment, which meant he did not return to action until late January: he played the final ten minutes against Juventus without ever starting a match this season, and his first – and only – goal came at the end of February against Verona, proving decisive in securing the victory. In total, this season, Lukaku has made seven appearances across all competitions, including the Champions League and the Coppa Italia.